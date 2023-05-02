The first Monday in May is the fashion industry’s biggest night, at least here in the United States. The annual Met Gala gives music’s biggest names to team up with a celebrated fashion house to make a bold statement. So far, several recording artists caused some buzz on the red carpet. For example, David Byrne opted to bike to the event rather than take a luxury car service. There are many looks to gush over, but none like Lil Nas X.

The “Industry Baby” rapper isn’t shy by any means. On several occasions, he’s taken part in racy photo shoots, including his recent Playboy-theme birthday shoot. However, Lil Nas X’s nearly naked 2023 Met Gala red carpet look takes the cake.

Covered in chrome body paint, pearls, and other gems, Lil Nas was a glamorized cross between the Wizard Of Oz’s tin man and X-Men’s Mystique. Sporting bejeweled whiskers, he ade a bold reference to the late designer Karl Lagerfeld, who is being honored at the event.

However, it wouldn’t be Lil Nas X if he didn’t take a moment to troll those around him. When approached by the media correspondents on the carpet, instead of answering questions posed to him. He leaned into the role of a cat, meowing at reporters, which is another nod to the late designer who had a deep love for his Birman cat Choupette.