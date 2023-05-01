When Does The Met Gala Red Carpet Start For 2023?

The 2023 Met Gala is nearly here and while famous attendees have likely spent the day perfecting their red carpet looks, for those of us watching at home, our prep is much less intensive. In fact, other than donning a pair of comfy sweats and booting up your laptop, the only real legwork that needs to be done is finding out when and where to watch this gorgeously-draped procession of Hollywood royalty.

And even there, we’ve got you covered.

The Met Gala takes place on May 1st, 2023 with a start time of 6:30 p.m. ET. The red carpet is likely to start getting busy a bit before then, as less-recognizable attendees arrive early but because Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour schedules everything down to the millisecond, most of the bigger stars should start showing up right at curtain time.

The event will be live-streamed on Vogue’s website and its various social media channels with the red carpet show being hosted by the likes of Saturday Night Live star Chloe Fineman, La La Anthony, Derek Blasberg, and special correspondent Emma Chamberlain. The show’s theme is in honor of famed designer Karl Lagerfeld, the problematic son of Nazi parents who passed away in 2019. Attendees are expected to arrive dressed in one of his vintage or modern designs unless they pay homage to the creator himself by copying his trademark personal style of fingerless gloves and dark sunglasses. Expect bigger names like the Kardashians, Zendaya, and first-timer Florence Pugh to arrive later in the evening.