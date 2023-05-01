David Byrne’s love for bicycles has been well-documented. The “Strange Overtones” musician is regularly spotted around New York City on his bike. He even did it when arriving at this year’s Met Gala. Despite wearing an all-white formal tuxedo, Byrne didn’t mind risking his sleek look on fashion’s biggest night.

Back in 2009, Byrne spoke with NPR about biking around New York. “I ride my bike almost every day here in New York,” he said. “It’s getting safer to do so, but I do have to be fairly alert when riding on the streets as opposed to riding on the Hudson River bike path or similar protected lanes.”

In his book, Bicycle Diaries, released the same year, he jokingly described biking as, “faster than a walk, slower than a train, and slightly higher than a person.”

His cycling skills didn’t stop on the Met carpet. In the trailer for A24’s re-release of the classic Talking Heads concert doc Stop Making Sense, Byrne is seen biking around the city as well.

The evening is themed Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty, after the late famed designer. While most celebrities and fashion powerhouses will be arriving and leaving via a luxury car service, Bryne surely beat traffic with his environmentally friendly mode of transportation.