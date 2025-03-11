Music

Lil Nas X Drops ‘Big Dummy,’ Yet Another Surprise Song From His Upcoming Project ‘Dreamboy’

As of yesterday (March 10), this week was set to be significant for Lil Nas X’s upcoming project, Dreamboy. Yesterday, he shared a surprise song, “Dreamboy,” to precede this Friday’s single “Hotbox.” It turns out he’s packing even more in, as today brings another surprise track: “Big Dummy.”

It’s a two-minute tune that’s ready for a party as Lil Nas X raps, “In the club, in the cut, cuttin’ up / Gettin’ drunk while I’m pickin’ out my pick-me / All my opps and my simps gettin’ low / ‘Cause they want, but they know they can’t get me / Oh / Yes, it’s true.”

Previously, Lil Nas X said of his career mindset, “I just want to f*ckin’ have fun with this sh*t. I don’t even give a f*ck about all the other sh*t. Of course I want to, like, be No. 1 all the time, I want every song to go up, and I want you to go crazy. But it’s like, at the same time, I want to f*ckin’ have fun. I want to go and live life, I just want to make music. I don’t want to have to do crazy sh*t all the time. I want to make music, I want to f*ckin’ have fun, I want to live.”

Listen to “Big Dummy” above.

