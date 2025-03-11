As of yesterday (March 10), this week was set to be significant for Lil Nas X’s upcoming project, Dreamboy. Yesterday, he shared a surprise song, “Dreamboy,” to precede this Friday’s single “Hotbox.” It turns out he’s packing even more in, as today brings another surprise track: “Big Dummy.”

It’s a two-minute tune that’s ready for a party as Lil Nas X raps, “In the club, in the cut, cuttin’ up / Gettin’ drunk while I’m pickin’ out my pick-me / All my opps and my simps gettin’ low / ‘Cause they want, but they know they can’t get me / Oh / Yes, it’s true.”

Previously, Lil Nas X said of his career mindset, “I just want to f*ckin’ have fun with this sh*t. I don’t even give a f*ck about all the other sh*t. Of course I want to, like, be No. 1 all the time, I want every song to go up, and I want you to go crazy. But it’s like, at the same time, I want to f*ckin’ have fun. I want to go and live life, I just want to make music. I don’t want to have to do crazy sh*t all the time. I want to make music, I want to f*ckin’ have fun, I want to live.”

Listen to “Big Dummy” above.