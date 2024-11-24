Your personal shopping habits are typical only known by you and online data collectors. Lil Nas X, on the other hand, doesn’t mind letting the world into his latest purchases. The only issue is the “Light Again” musician’s recent splurge could violate community guidelines.

Yesterday (November 23), Lil Nas X bought a sexy time toy from Amazon (viewable here). Following the purchase, the link to the item was shared to his X (formerly Twitter) page with the caption: “I just bought Realistic Thick Dildo Sex Toy, 7.16 Inch Safe Silicone Lifelike G Spot Anal Dildos with Strong Suction Cup for Hands-Free, Flexible Monster Stimulator Adult Toys for Women Men Couples on Amazon! Get your own here.”

Shortly after pop news aggregator, Pop Drop, reported that the upload was shared accidentally. However, Lil Nas X refuted the outlet’s claim, writing: “It wasn’t an accident.”

Although Lil Nas X turned replies off on the post, users online shared posts accusing him of reverting to his troll-like antics. However, others speculated that Lil Nas X’s post was a subtle jab directed at his longtime foe Elon Musk, the owner of X.

Lil Nas X supporters sited the recent suspension of several gay pornographic accounts across the platform as their supporting evidence.

At this time, it is all fan theories as Lil Nas X hasn’t detailed his reason for uploading the NSFW purchase.