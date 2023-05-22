Over the course of the last four years, Lil Nas X has proven to be one of music’s top trolls — in a good way — with a sense of humor that allows him to rankle chronically unhip conservatives while deflecting any criticism thrown his way. However, he might have met his match on The Eric Andre Show, where the comedian thrives on pranking guests with outlandish stunts and absurdist humor.

In a preview from the upcoming June 4th season six premiere, Andre sits down with Lil Nas X for an “interview” that leaves the young rapper speechless for what might be the first time in his career. After being introduced, Nas is menaced by Andre’s desk with a classic gag from Nightmare On Elm Street, then shocked by Andre’s new sidekick/co-host Felipe Esparza, who chops through a background, The Shining-style, with a gleefully unhinged “Here’s Felipe!” Oh and apparently Andre’s mic now sprays sleeping gas. It’s a lot.

The upcoming sixth season of The Eric Andre Show will feature guests like Blac Chyna, Cypress Hill, Diplo, Jaleel White, Jon Hamm, Lil Yachty, Meagan Good, Natasha Lyonne, Rico Nasty, and Tinashe. Diplo gets kicked in the nuts. It’ll be a good time.

Watch Lil Nas X’s interview with Eric Andre above.