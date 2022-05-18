Eric Andre returns to terrorize more unsuspecting guests in the sixth season of his Adult Swim talk show The Eric Andre Show. For those unfamiliar, the show revolves around a late-night talk format that goes left almost as soon as the guests set foot on the stage. Think of a prank show like the Impractical Jokers breaking out in the middle of an episode of Seth Myers, only it’s Seth doing the pranks, and they range from absurdist shenanigans to set-destroying mayhem.

Naturally, you’ve got to have guests who bring a certain amount of chaotic energy themselves (or play everything straight to offset Andre’s antics), and the season six trailer has plenty of those. Blac Chyna, Cypress Hill, Diplo, Jaleel White, Jon Hamm, Lil Yachty, Meagan Good, Natasha Lyonne, Rico Nasty, and Tinashe are all billed in the press release, along with “a host of other celebrities so big we legally can’t use them in promotions.”

Even Andre himself was dumbfounded by the roster of people who apparently either haven’t watched the show before or are game to put up with his provocations to promote their new projects. “Expect more deranged pranks, fire, and chaos in Season 666 with a jam-packed schedule of celebrities I can’t believe agreed to this,” he joked.