The sixth season of The Eric Andre Show is coming soon, and Adult Swim gave fans a sneak peek of the unhinged episodes to come. The show, which has become known for putting musicians through the wringer with its hosts’ deranged pranks, will feature a whole new batch of game rappers, producers, and DJs such as Benny Blanco, Diplo, Lil Yachty, and Rico Nasty.

While it’s hard to make out everything going on in the chaotic trailer, one thing is for sure: Diplo gets kicked right in the nuts. He seems pretty chill about it, though. Meanwhile, Jon Hamm, Natasha Lyonne, and Mia Khalifa seem extremely put off by his antics, so it’s not like he’s going to be doing all this for no payoff after all.

However, it turns out there was at least one guest who got the better of Andre and his merry band of TV trolls. In March, the host recounted how Chet Hanks was the “worst guest” he’s ever had on the show, prompting Hanks to strike back on social media.

Watch the season six trailer for The Eric Andre Show above and watch the sixth season beginning June 4 at midnight.

