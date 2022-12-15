Lil Nas X had a big year, most notably with his Long Live Montero tour. Now, as 2022 winds down, the rapper is enjoying some much-deserved leisure time with a visit to Japan, as he has been chronicling on social media over the past week or so. His latest dispatch is especially noteworthy and particularly NSFW.

On Twitter yesterday (December 14), Nas shared a three-image gallery from his trip, a photo set that leads off with the rapper smiling as he holds a couple of pornographic videos and is surrounded by similarly saucy materials, seemingly in a store that specializes in those sorts of things.

pic.twitter.com/y7CuAVgXXV — i am reading all that (@LilNasX) December 15, 2022

That’s his latest post, but it’s not his only one. One in particular that generated some attention (with about 28 million views as of this post) is a TikTok video in which he stands in a busy part of Japan and goes unnoticed by passersby. The video is captioned, “me realizing i’m not famous in japan,” and in it, Nas mouths along to a sound (originally from the 2022 movie Pearl) in which an exasperated person screams, “No, I’m a star! Please, I’m a star!”

Elsewhere, he surprised some on-the-street Twitch streamers in the country by unexpectedly popping up and making an appearance in their broadcast.

Lil Nas X randomly showed up in an IRL Twitch stream in Tokyo pic.twitter.com/gSeHmtpFJ9 — Dexerto (@Dexerto) December 12, 2022

Check out some more posts from Nas’ Japan trip below.