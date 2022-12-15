Lil Nas X League of Legends World Championship 2022
Getty Image
Music

Lil Nas X Is All Smiles In A Japanese Porn Shop And Is Otherwise Having A Blast On His Japan Vacation

Lil Nas X had a big year, most notably with his Long Live Montero tour. Now, as 2022 winds down, the rapper is enjoying some much-deserved leisure time with a visit to Japan, as he has been chronicling on social media over the past week or so. His latest dispatch is especially noteworthy and particularly NSFW.

On Twitter yesterday (December 14), Nas shared a three-image gallery from his trip, a photo set that leads off with the rapper smiling as he holds a couple of pornographic videos and is surrounded by similarly saucy materials, seemingly in a store that specializes in those sorts of things.

That’s his latest post, but it’s not his only one. One in particular that generated some attention (with about 28 million views as of this post) is a TikTok video in which he stands in a busy part of Japan and goes unnoticed by passersby. The video is captioned, “me realizing i’m not famous in japan,” and in it, Nas mouths along to a sound (originally from the 2022 movie Pearl) in which an exasperated person screams, “No, I’m a star! Please, I’m a star!”

@lilnasx

♬ original sound – A24

Elsewhere, he surprised some on-the-street Twitch streamers in the country by unexpectedly popping up and making an appearance in their broadcast.

Check out some more posts from Nas’ Japan trip below.

@lilnasx

♬ STAR WALKIN’ (League of Legends Worlds Anthem) – Lil Nas X

@lilnasx

♬ original sound – Kisha.baby

@lilnasx

♬ original sound – lil nas x

Tags:
Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best Albums Of 2022 That You Might Have Missed
by: Uproxx authors
SZA’s ‘SOS’ Is A Heartbreaking Reminder That Our Fears Never Go Away
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
×