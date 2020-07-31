The 2020 GLAAD Media Awards were last night, and the music world was well represented at the annual ceremony.

There was a competitive field for the Outstanding Music Artist category, but Lil Nas X came away with the honor, winning for his work on his 7 EP. He was nominated for the award (which was presented by Charli XCX) against Adam Lambert, Brittany Howard, Kevin Abstract, Kim Petras, King Princess, Melissa Etheridge, Mika, Tegan And Sara, and Young MA.

Demi Lovato did not receive any nominations, but she was on hand as a presenter, to introduce performer Shea Diamond. During her introduction, she also shared a powerful message for trans people, saying:

“It’s never been more important to celebrate the acceleration of acceptance for the LGBTQIA+ community, especially trans people of color, who face outrageous discrimination and danger. To all the trans youth, I want to make sure that you know that you matter. I know things are crazy hard right now and you may not have your usual support system around you, but don’t let anyone, especially our government, fool you into thinking you are anything less than perfect and meant to be. Be proud of who you are, keep your voices loud and strong, and know that we are fighting for you.”

