Lil Nas X Announces The ‘Long Live Montero Tour’ For 2022

Lil Nas X is hitting the road this fall. The “That’s What I Want” rapper will bring his theatrics across North America and select cities in Europe on the Long Live Montero Tour.
Named for his debut album, Montero, the Long Live Montero Tour will likely see Lil Nas X perform his Billboard Hot 100 chart-topping hits, the album’s title track, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and “Industry Baby,” which features Jack Harlow. If the tour is anything like his iconic music videos, we are — perhaps quite literally — in for a hell of a show.
Presale for the show begins this Wednesday for CashApp cardholders, with general on-sale beginning Thursday.
Check out the trailer above and the full list of tour dates below.
09/06 — Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore
09/10 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/15 — Toronto, Ontario @ History
09/18 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall At Fenway
09/20 — New York City, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
09/22 — Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
09/25 — Washington, DC @ The Anthem
09/27 — Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
10/01 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/03 — Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
10/04 — Miami, FL @ James L. Knight Center
10/18 — Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Federal Theatre
10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/08 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
11/09 — Berlin, Germany @ Max-Schmelling Halle
11/10 — Hamburg, Germany @ Sporthalle
11/12 — London, United Kingdom @ Eventim Apollo
11/14 — Paris, France @ Zenith
11/15 — Brussels, Belgium @ Palais 12
11/17 — Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club
Jack Harlow is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.