About a month ago, TikTok user Britt Barbie shared a video detailing all the things she had gotten at a trip to Five Below, ending each description by saying, “period, ahh!” The clip proved to be extremely popular, so much so that Barbie capitalized and released a new song called “Period Ahh Period Uhh” a few days ago.

The song has actually taken off as a TikTok challenge, as Baby Tate, Chlöe, and Bebe Rexha have all since added their own unofficial verses to the track. Now, Lil Nas X has chimed in, too, not with his own verse, but with a Twitter joke, as he tends to do. This afternoon, he tweeted, “wow so y’all gone support the period ahh period uh girl but won’t support me suckin dick behind mcdonald’s on 12th street at 3:14am in a trench coat while glorilla plays in the background? oh ok.”

wow so y’all gone support the period ahh period uh girl but won’t support me suckin dick behind mcdonald’s on 12th street at 3:14am in a trench coat while glorilla plays in the background? oh ok — SAFFA (@LilNasX) September 19, 2022

This comes shortly after Nas’ debut album Montero celebrated its one-year anniversary on September 17. He marked the occasion on Twitter by asking his fans, “BABY MONTERO turns 1 year old today! what’s y’all top 3?!!!” The joke here was that he made it so only people he mentioned in the tweet could reply to it (he mentioned nobody).