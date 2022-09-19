Lil Nas X 2022 MTV Video Music Awards VMAs
Getty Image
Music

Lil Nas X Nods To The Viral ‘Period Ahh, Period Uhh’ TikTok Challenge With A Wild NSFW Comparison

TwitterMusic News Editor

About a month ago, TikTok user Britt Barbie shared a video detailing all the things she had gotten at a trip to Five Below, ending each description by saying, “period, ahh!” The clip proved to be extremely popular, so much so that Barbie capitalized and released a new song called “Period Ahh Period Uhh” a few days ago.

The song has actually taken off as a TikTok challenge, as Baby Tate, Chlöe, and Bebe Rexha have all since added their own unofficial verses to the track. Now, Lil Nas X has chimed in, too, not with his own verse, but with a Twitter joke, as he tends to do. This afternoon, he tweeted, “wow so y’all gone support the period ahh period uh girl but won’t support me suckin dick behind mcdonald’s on 12th street at 3:14am in a trench coat while glorilla plays in the background? oh ok.”

This comes shortly after Nas’ debut album Montero celebrated its one-year anniversary on September 17. He marked the occasion on Twitter by asking his fans, “BABY MONTERO turns 1 year old today! what’s y’all top 3?!!!” The joke here was that he made it so only people he mentioned in the tweet could reply to it (he mentioned nobody).

Listen To This
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
Ari Lennox’s ‘Age/Sex/Location’ Signs In To A World Of Romance, Heartbreak, And Growth
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
×