Lil Nas X Unleashes Another Surprise ‘Dreamboy’ Single, ‘Swish’

It looks like Lil Nas X, who has become fairly well known for doing things differently than his rap peers, is once again showing off his propensity for throwing fans left-handed curveballs. With his new album, Dreamboy, apparently dropping in the very near future, Nas has shared a new single from the album every day this week. On Monday, he released the title track, on Tuesday, he followed up with “Big Dummy,” and today, he keeps the ball rolling with “Swish.”

True to the song’s title, the “Swish” visualizer finds LNX performing the track in a pair of pink hoop shorts while clutching a pink basketball. His similarly clad friends hang out in the background, pounding away on a matching heavy bag and bench pressing. Naturally, both the bench and the plates are on-theme; Nas’ playful reframing of supposedly “masculine” tropes with an ostensibly “feminine” color scheme is just one more example of how he uses his chaotic powers of trolling for good.

While Nas has yet to announce a release date for Dreamboy, he did reveal another single, “Hotbox,” is due this Friday, March 14. With so much of the album already out (theoretically, we still haven’t seen a tracklist yet), you have to imagine the complete project can’t be too far behind.

Watch the visualizer for “Swish” above.