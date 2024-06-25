Back in January, Lil Nas X teased the ultimate comeback with his single, “J Christ” — the video of which features him being crucified, them making a miraculous return. Many saw this as the rollout for the follow-up of his 2021 debut album, Montero. Nearly six months have passed since then, however, there has been no announcement of his sophomore album (though, Lil Nas X has dropped a few Soundcloud loosies and teased a mixtape called Naserati 2).

But it seems Lil Nas X has finally gotten his momentum back. Today (June 25), he took to social media to tease his new single, “Here We Go!”

In the post’s caption, Lil Nas X explained that he had been feeling hesitant about sharing his music.

“so excited to release the best song of all time this friday!,” he said, “also sorry I’ve been so scared with my art lately. I’m coming around to myself again. I will make you guys very proud.”

According to a report from Billboard, “Here We Go!” will sample Harold Faltermeyer’s “Axel F” and feature in the Netflix original movie Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, set to arrive on July 3.

You can get a look at the official single cover above.