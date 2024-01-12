At long last, Lil Nas X is back. With his first new solo single in two years, the rapper, pop star, and provocateur is entering his “Christian era” with his new single, “J Christ.”

On his new single, Lil Nas X declares that while he’s been away for a minute, he’s loud and proud this era, not minimizing himself for anybody.

B*tch, I’m back like J Christ / I’m finna get the gays hyped / I’m finna take it yea high / Back up out the gravesite / B*tch, I’m back like J Christ,” he raps on one of the song’s verses.

In the song’s accompanying video, Lil Nas X is joined by several A-list lookalikes, including counterparts of Mariah Carey, Kanye West, Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, and more. He delivers a killer dance routine choreographed by Sean Bankhead as he makes an exit from hell, plays a heavenly basketball game, slays on the Met Gala carpet, and makes an epic resurgence.

Toward the end of the video, a screen reads “Day Zero: A New Beginning,” which looks like it may be the name of the upcoming album.

We’ll probably have to wait a bit for more album details, but in the meantime, the video makes for an epic reintroduction to our favorite troll.

You can see the video above.