Texas police’s search for “All My Life” rapper Lil Reese is over.

According to TMZ, on September 17, an arrest warrant for a domestic incident was issued for Lil Reese (real name Tavares Taylor). Today (September 30), the outlet revealed Lil Reese was formally arrested and charged for aggravated assault of a family or household member.

Earlier in the month, Lil Reese was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend inside of Houston, Texas nightclub, The Pinkhouse. However, at the time of the alleged attacked, authorities were unable to take Lil Reese into custody. Since then, he was supposedly on the run well until yesterday.

Sources told TMZ that Lil Reese that was detained while at The Address, another popular hot spot in Houston. The same insider said officers were “already at the club,” as to suggest they weren’t called there specifically for Lil Reese but rather “caught wind” of his “presence.”

Photographs captured by onlookers show Lil Reese handcuffed at outside of a police cruiser.

Although witnesses of the allege altercation confidently claim it was indeed Lil Reese who supposedly punched and strangled his ex-girlfriend he maintains his innocence.

In a statement provided to TMZ, Lil Reese’s attorney Carl Moore addressed the alleged incident. “Mr. Taylor vehemently denies these false accusations,” he said. “We look forward to his day in court.”

Based on the arrest record obtained by TMZ, Lil Reese was denied bond.