Chicago rapper Lil Reese is apparently back on the road to recovery after being released from the hospital post-shooting. Just three days ago, the drill movement pioneer was in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Country Club Hills, but today, he’s riding around bumping old-school R&B classics while livestreaming his journey home.

Lil Reese is outta the hospital and riding around bumping Jon B. You love to see it. Get well soon brodie 🙏🏻🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/5cH8zUa1BZ — Andrew Barber (@fakeshoredrive) November 15, 2019

FakeShoreDrive‘s Andrew Barber screencapped the 26-year-old rapper’s Instagram Live, with the celebratory caption: “Lil Reese is outta the hospital and riding around bumping Jon B. You love to see it. Get well soon brodie.” Jon B. might seem like an interesting choice for a rapper who flexed his hood stripes, but even former 12-year-old gangsta rappers need love too sometimes.

Reese was rushed to South Suburban Hospital in Hazel Crest, then transferred to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, after witnesses told police that a man chased down the rapper’s vehicle with his own and shot at him with a “small rifle.” Police found Reese’s vehicle with bloodstains in the driver’s seat and on the ground next to the car before checking local hospitals to identify the shooting victim. They were last reported searching for the other vehicle, “a white, grey or silver sedan… with a Wisconsin license plate.”

Lil Reese was best known for his contribution to Chief Keef’s pioneering “Don’t Like” video and his run of mixtapes since then. Fans are no doubt relieved to find that he lives to rhyme another day.