Sometimes all it takes to get your song noticed is a tweet from Cardi B. Well, it’s not like Lil Shordie Scott didn’t already have a pretty sharp single out with his Cardi B-referencing “Rocking A Cardigan In Atlanta,” but once Cardi herself is acknowledging the song on social media, and her husband Offset is jumping on the remix, things start happening fast.

I wanna take a pic with Cardi B inside my cardigan — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 26, 2022

Three months ago, the Atlanta rapper uploaded his “Rocking A Cardigan In Atlanta” song to Youtube, and it’s racked up about two and a half million views since then. The song starts off with what Scott himself describes as a long intro, where three friends debate what celebrity they’d most like to take a photo with. Doja Cat and Rihanna are both thrown out as ideas, but Scott is set on Cardi B, who he thinks has a great “big sister” vibe. Then, the home video vibes of the clip shift to a drip genie rather magically making his way to their hang, and setting Scott up with a fresh cardigan. That’s when the song kicks in, and well, it was enough to catch the attention of Offset and Cardi.

Check out the original video below, and the remix with Offset up top.

For his part, Scott is pretty excited to get that Cardi B acknowledgement:

Congrats Shordie, this might well be the beginning of a viral hit, and even if it isn’t, having the subject of your song acknowledge it is still a huge win.