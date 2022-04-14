Longest 12 days ever! Cardi B temporarily deleted her Instagram and Twitter on April 3rd following backlash from online stans from her decision to skip the 2022 Grammys. Jeez… can we let the woman breathe? “I’m deleting my Twitter but on god I hate this f*ckin dumbass fan base,” she wrote. “You got the slow dumbasses dragging my kids all cause y’all [thought] I was going to the grammys and I didnt the f*ck ? When the f*ck I hinted I was going ? just f*vkin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself.”

Online fan culture can be pretty pathetic sometimes and if you’re an A-List celebrity like Cardi B, you definitely feel it most. And quite frankly, a two-week break from social media culture sounds pretty liberating. So today, a refreshed Cardi B re-activated her Instagram and Twitter account with a series of stunning photos that show off her signature curves.

“Takin you to The Bronx wit my Amiris on ….SHAKE IT OUT TONIGHT AT MIDNIGHT MUSIC VIDEO ASWELL !!!!,” she wrote, referencing her designer Amiri jeans that she’s wearing in the shoot. Meanwhile, “Shake It” is New York drill rapper Kay Flock’s new single which is dropping tonight. It features a guest verse from Cardi B, as well as appearances from Dougie B and Bory300.

SHAKE IT MUSIC VIDEO OUT AT MIDNIGHT …..GO GEEK!🖤❤️ pic.twitter.com/bc69JMr5ct — Cardi B (@iamcardib) April 14, 2022

