South Florida rapper Lil Soso released her debut mixtape, Soso World, on Lunchmoney Lewis’ Lunchbox Records earlier this year, but she isn’t resting on her laurels. Last month, she followed up with the high-speed single “Catch A Trick,” and today, her UPROXX Sessions performance of the new track demonstrates its potential as an attention-grabbing earworm that details exactly how to get a man to do her bidding and spend freely on her.

In an interview with The Source, she said of the track, “It’s meant for the girls who wanna let loose, go travel, hang with friends, and just enjoy life… I’m young and like to have fun so my music reflects that.”

Soso signed with Lunchmoney Records banking on the producer’s prior chemistry with well-known hitmakers like Doja Cat, City Girls, Saweetie, and Nicki Minaj. So far, their partnership has produced a few potential hits, including “Bad Attitude,” “Florida Girl,” and “Woo Tang,” which all appear on Soso World. While she’s still at the very earliest part of her career, it’ll probably be worth keeping an eye out for her. In fact, the Issa Rae featured her song “Florida Girl” in the first season of her innovative HBO Max show, Rap Sh!t.

“It’s great to know that she sees the value in what I’m creating,” she said of the moment. “I’m a true Florida girl, so I’m glad I got to share my experiences with people who also represent Florida like I do. Having my song on TV makes me feel like my hard work is paying off and also encourages me to work harder and become a better artist.” Yup, it seems like Lil $o$o’s rise is primed to be an exciting journey to witness.

Watch Lil Soso’s UPROXX Sessions performance of “Catch A Trick” above.

