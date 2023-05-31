We finally have an update on Lil Uzi Vert‘s borderline-mythical The Pink Tape. According to one of Uzi’s collaborators, it seems as though we may have to wait just a little bit longer.

Yesterday (May 30), fans on Instagram demanded an answer from Uzi’s producer, Lyle.

One fan questioned the quality of the songs, but Lyle Leduff immediately shut it down.

“songs are great,” Leduff said. “But they wanna make sure it’s right and not rush it. We all know y’all ready for it but we wanna make sure it’s a classic and not just a bunch of random songs.”

Lyle responded to another fan, assuring that The Pink Tape, and Uzi’s new music in general, will be worth the wait. He revealed that Uzi has been going hard in the studio and improving his craft day by day. There’s no telling as to when the tape may see the light of day, but it seems like Uzi is gearing up to drop their magnum opus.

“[Uzi] records 5 [songs] a day for the most part,” said Lyle. “Bruh still gets better and better. Its hard to scale down 1500+ songs to an album.”

Lil Uzi Vert records 5 songs a day according to his producer 👀 https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/waAFhSO0qm — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) May 31, 2023

