Lil Uzi Vert Delays ‘The Pink Tape’ To Make Sure ‘It Won’t Suck’

Earlier this month, Lil Uzi Vert announced that his upcoming album, The Pink Tape, would arrive before Halloween. He said it was in the “mixing process right now” during an interview on the blue carpet for Jay-Z’s anniversary event at the 40/40 Club in August. But it now appears the wait will go on a bit longer than expected.

Lil Uzi Vert says Pink Tape will not release next week because he wants to make it perfect and doesn’t want to see people online saying it sucks 😯🦇 pic.twitter.com/mh38ME3eMs — STRAPPED! | Hip-Hop/Rap News (@STRAPPEDUS) October 23, 2021

In a video posted on social media, Lil Uzi Vert revealed the upcoming album is delayed for creative reasons. When asked if The Pink Tape would arrive before Halloween, he simply replied, “No it’s not.” He elaborated, saying, “Then it drops next week and then it sounds like sh*t and I gotta hear it from, well not from you, but I gotta hear it from 100,000 people on the internet saying, ‘This sucks!’ So you gotta let me take my time!” A fan assured the rapper that the project would not suck and Uzi replied, “But I’m taking my time so it won’t suck.”

In the meantime, you can check out Uzi’s latest release, “Thankful,” from the compilation Culture Jam Vol. 1, which Kawhi Leonard co-executive produced.

