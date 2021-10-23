Getty Image
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Delays ‘The Pink Tape’ To Make Sure ‘It Won’t Suck’

by:

Earlier this month, Lil Uzi Vert announced that his upcoming album, The Pink Tape, would arrive before Halloween. He said it was in the “mixing process right now” during an interview on the blue carpet for Jay-Z’s anniversary event at the 40/40 Club in August. But it now appears the wait will go on a bit longer than expected.

In a video posted on social media, Lil Uzi Vert revealed the upcoming album is delayed for creative reasons. When asked if The Pink Tape would arrive before Halloween, he simply replied, “No it’s not.” He elaborated, saying, “Then it drops next week and then it sounds like sh*t and I gotta hear it from, well not from you, but I gotta hear it from 100,000 people on the internet saying, ‘This sucks!’ So you gotta let me take my time!” A fan assured the rapper that the project would not suck and Uzi replied, “But I’m taking my time so it won’t suck.”

In the meantime, you can check out Uzi’s latest release, “Thankful,” from the compilation Culture Jam Vol. 1, which Kawhi Leonard co-executive produced.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
Wet’s Kelly Zutrau Is Uncharacteristically Happy With Her Band’s New Album, ‘Letter Blue’
by: Twitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
RINI’s ‘Constellations’ Is A Love Story To Die For And One That’s Almost Too Good To Be True
by:
×