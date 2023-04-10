Lil Uzi Vert is “finalizing” his long-awaited album The Pink Tape, according to Generation Now founder DJ Drama. During an interview with LA radio Justin Credible on the latter’s podcast, Drama noted that “[Uzi] and [Don] Cannon have been hard at work” on the highly anticipated project, revealing, “They’re just in the process of finalizing the final sequencing and tracklisting of the project.”

Uzi first began teasing the prospect of The Pink Tape shortly after releasing Eternal Atake and its followup, Lil Uzi Vert Vs. The World 2, in 2021. However, Uzi quickly announced that the album would be delayed to ensure that it didn’t “suck,” and instead released an EP, Red & White, to hold fans over until the album was completed. During Uzi’s set at Rolling Loud in Los Angeles last month, Uzi said that the wait for new music wouldn’t be as long as the wait for Eternal Atake, so at least we know The Pink Tape should be along sometime before 2026.

In the meantime, Uzi has been squeezing all the juice out of the Jersey club hit, “Just Wanna Rock,” performing it everywhere from the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards to Wrestlemania. Check out the full Justin Credible interview below.

