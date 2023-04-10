Lil Uzi Vert’s Newest Tattoo May Push The Boundaries Of Good Taste

Lil Uzi Vert is almost as well known for their outrageous style and tattoos as they are for their infectious hit records like “Futsal Shuffle” and “Just Wanna Rock.” For a while, Uzi walked around with a massive pink diamond in the middle of their forehead, although it kept getting yanked out, prompting Uzi to let the spot heal up.

Still, that blank canvas wasn’t going unused; Uzi debuted a new forehead piercing in a video posted by a fan on social media. However, you might not immediately notice it thanks to Uzi’s other new piercing, which also gets prominently displayed in the video. This one just might push the boundaries of good taste — sorry, I’m not sorry. The tattoo is on Uzi’s tongue, and you want me NOT to write a pun about it? This might not be the site for you, buddy.

Lil Uzi Vert gets Upside down Cross tatted on their tongue + new forehead tat pic.twitter.com/ZhsODIqhzc — uziawge 👽🔊💕🏩🛸 ピンク 🕴🏾 (@uziawge) April 9, 2023

As you can see, the new tat fits pretty neatly into Uzi’s well-established motif of provocative/borderline sacrilegious imagery and fascination with occult iconography. The inverted cross, also referred to as the “Cross of Saint Peter” or “Petrine Cross,” was originally a traditionally Catholic symbol associated with the martyrdom of Peter the Apostle. However, it was later coopted occult leaders and became more commonly recognized as a satanic symbol — which Uzi has no problem displaying.

He might not beat the Satanist allegations anytime soon thanks to this new tat, but with his Pink Tape being finalized, fans will likely be too busy with new music to do much witch-hunting.

