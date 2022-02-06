Lil Uzi Vert will avoid jail time in his felony assault case that occurred last summer. The bizarre incident also involved rapper Saint Jhn and Lil Uzi’s ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd. According to TMZ, at the time of the incident, Saint Jhn, Brittany, and others were having a meeting about a business project at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood. Lil Uzi soon arrived and confronted everyone at the meeting. He tried to punch Saint Jhn, but missed and fell to the ground, which led to Lil Uzi’s gun falling out of his pocket. After Brittany approached him, Lil Uzi allegedly hit her and pushed the gun into her stomach.

The assault left Lil Uzi with three felony charges: assault with a firearm, criminal threats, and domestic violence. He was also hit with a misdemeanor for carrying a loaded firearm, but due to a new plea deal, Lil Uzi will skip out on jail time. According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, he pled no contest to felony assault with a firearm and misdemeanor injury to a girlfriend. As a result, he was sentenced to three years of formal probation, one year of treatment for mental health and substance abuse, 52 weeks of domestic violence counseling, restitution, and a ten-year criminal protective order.

