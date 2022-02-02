Lil Uzi Vert Returns To Twitter With Tweets About Bleaching His Skin

Philadelphia rapper >Lil Uzi Vert has been away from Twitter to start the year but his return has brought some disconcerting thoughts. While he’s often quick to tweet some funny observation or troll his friend Playboi Carti, his new tweets have promised some unsettling changes. His first tweet back read, “Bleaching my skin need umbrella,” and shortly after posting it, he changed his profile picture to a photo of dancehall artist Vybz Kartel, who famously tried to lighten his skin with “cake soap.”

He also tweeted about not remembering anyone, warning followers that he might reintroduce himself to them. “Oh yea announce I don’t know a person on earth @ all,” he wrote. “Brain been itchy. … so if you know me and I reintroduce myself don’t get offended. Thank you so much signed Boop.” He clariifed signing his name Boop, explaining, “Only thing I can remember is my grandma calls me Boop.”

Uzi’s well-known for trolling — tweeting and doing odd, attention-grabbing things like piercing his forehead with a massive pink diamond — so there’s no telling what he means by all this. Perhaps this is just his way of passing the time while preparing to release his upcoming album, The Pink Tape.

