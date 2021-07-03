Something went down in Hollywood today between Lil Uzi Vert and Saint Jhn.

According to a frequently updated report by TMZ, Saint Jhn and Lil Uzi Vert were involved in an altercation today at Dialog Cafe in West Hollywood. Uzi apparently came to the cafe because Saint Jhn was meeting with his ex-girlfriend Brittany Byrd. TMZ’s sources claim that Uzi and Jhn got into a physical altercation, and Uzi’s gun fell out onto the table when Uzi tried to land a punch and missed. Other reports claim that Uzi flashed the handle of his gun, causing everyone to flee the scene out of fear of a shooting.

According to Byrd, she was meeting with Jhn strictly for business purposes, but something about the two of them together set Uzi off. vByrd filed a police report later in the day at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s substation alleging that Uzi put a gun to her stomach and struck her during the altercation. Uzi and Saint Jhn have both yet to comment on the fight, though the artists never seemed to have beef before this and Uzi even featured on a song with Jhn, “High School Reunion, Prom” in 2020. You can hear that collab below.