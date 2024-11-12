Lil Uzi Vert’s latest studio album Eternal Atake 2 wasn’t quite the project fans were expecting (justice for Luv Is Rage 3). But supporters were grateful nonetheless.

However, now that some time as past since Eternal Atake 2 hit streaming platforms, Uzi diehards have begun to overanalyze why the body of work’s arrival. According to a viral fan theory (viewable here), Lil Uzi Vert only dropped Eternal Atake 2 to fulfill their contractual obligations to Atlantic Records. Today (November 11), Lil Uzi Vert seemingly confirmed that online speculations with the help of Frank Ocean.

In their Instagram stories (viewable here courtesy of NFR Podcast), Uzi wrote “CFO” on top of a photograph of Frank Ocean performing at 2017 Parklife Festival in Manchester, UK. The upload wasn’t by happenstance.

Back in 2016, Ocean shook the industry with a groundbreaking Apple Music deal, which allowed him to exit his Def Jam contract and retain creative freedom while becoming eight figures richer (hence the “Chief Financial Office” or “CFO” caption).

Now, Lil Uzi Vert has been known to troll from time to time. So users online have taken their post with a grain of salt. However, Uzi’s previous remarks about their dissatisfaction with their label in the past has made this fan theory hard to ignore.

Eternal Atake 2 is out now via Generation Now/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.