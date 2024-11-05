Lil Uzi Vert has gone to get length to secure guest verse from huge acts like Nicki Minaj. But not everyone sees the “Chill Bae” rapper’s unique charm.

With Lil Uzi Vert’s latest project, Eternal Atake 2, on streaming platforms listeners noticed something off about its guest appearances. On Lil Uzi Vert’s track “The Rush,” singer Carlos PenaVega isn’t present despite being labeled as a Big Time Rush feature.

On November 1, Carlos PenaVega’s wife and fellow entertainer, Alexa PenaVega explained his notable absence in a post on X (formerly Twitter). “Today a song was released that featured the BTR boys minus Carlos because it did not align with his values,” she wrote. “While thankful for the opportunity Carlos kindly passed. Unfortunately it was not credited properly and is currently being represented as a BTR feature. Not a Kendall, Logan and James feature.”

Just what “values” Alexa is referring is unclear. But that hasn’t stopped her vague statement from causing an uproar online. Many are in support of Carlos’ alleged reasoning. While others slammed the singer for what and who he’s seemingly supported in the past.

Read Alexa PenaVega’s full statement below.