Lil Uzi Vert Said They Are Qutting Music After ‘Luv Is Rage 3’ For A Surprising Career Change

Lil Uzi Vert’s latest Luv Is Rage 3 update offered fans some potentially disappointing, but possibly exciting news. After confirming that the album is on the way in early November, Uzi now says that the album will be the rapper’s last, with an eyebrow-raising career change planned for the future.

In an interview with TMZ, Uzi explained why Luv Is Rage 3 will be their final album, saying, “I want to make music. I love making music but I don’t really wanna make music like that no more… I want to make women’s clothes. I’ve been working in my office in my house.”

Uzi’s interest in fashion is no surprise; in June, their album Pink Tape even featured a song with Nicki Minaj called “Endless Fashion.” Uzi teamed up with Nicki again on her album Pink Friday 2 for “Everybody,” reaffirming their chemistry is at its peak.

However, it’s been equally clear that the Philadelphia rapper has been feeling disillusioned with the music business, even going so far as disputing their inclusion on the Rolling Loud California 2024 lineup. They’ve since been replaced by Future and Metro Boomin.

Check out Uzi’s interview with TMZ here.

