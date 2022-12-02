Pushing back The Pink Tape‘s release date seems to be paying off for Lil Uzi Vert. The rapper shared that they needed to find a new creative direction for the project so that, in their words, “it wouldn’t suck.” That search landed the Philadelphia native an irresistible new single, “Just Wanna Rock.”

The track produced by Synthetic has quickly become one of TikTok’s most used sounds. Rooted in Jersey club music, the song has fueled several dance battles online and in-person — most recently at the Wells Fargo Center. In a viral clip, a fan attending a Philadelphia 76ers game at the arena captured an epic dance battle soundtracked by the song.

Two fans bust out their best choreography to win over the crowd which included a lot of hip rocking, swift footwork, and tutting. We consider the lighthearted showdown to be a draw.

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” dance battle at the 76ers game 😂🔥🕺🏾🏀pic.twitter.com/zaRCWE3swJ — UZIAWGE 👽🔊👾💒🛸🕴🏾 (@uziawge) November 30, 2022

Based on the high energy shown by their hometown crowd, Lil Uzi Vert won’t have much to worry about when they hit the road. Uzi announced in October, that in addition to a new album fans will have the catch them live in a supporting headline tour.

