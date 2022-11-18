Lil Uzi Vert’s take on Jersey club, “Just Wanna Rock,” now has a rowdy video that captures the song’s infectious, boisterous energy. In it, Uzi and their crew take over the dance floor, showing off their moves, before bursting out into the streets around the venue to keep the party going. When the police show up to deal with the crowd, nothing they do can diminish the rebellious vibe, as Uzi climbs into their truck and makes an escape.

“Just Wanna Rock” is presumably the first single from the Philadelphia rapper’s long-awaited album, The Pink Tape, which they’ve been teasing since the release of their last album, Eternal Atake, in 2020. While the non-binary rapper has yet to announce a release date for the project, they did announce their first tour in three years last month, leading to speculation that the album is coming sooner rather than later. Waiting around while release dates change like the tides is no new experience to Lil Uzi Vert fans, who dealt with multiple delays for Eternal Atake as well. Fortunately for them, Uzi did release the Red & White EP to hold them over, while “Just Wanna Rock” is a promising sign that an announcement is possibly coming soon.

Watch Lil Uzi Vert’s “Just Wanna Rock” video above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.