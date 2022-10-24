Lil Uzi Vert Announces Their First Tour In Six Years Coming In 2023

Lil Uzi Vert hasn’t been on tour since 2018, but that’s apparently soon to change, according to Complex. The genre-bending rapper, who recently came out as non-binary, announced that they are going on a 20-city headlining tour produced by Live Nation beginning in March 2023. The dates and venues will be announced soon; fans took the announcement as a promising sign that Uzi’s long-awaited third major-label album, The Pink Tape is also on the way after they delayed it in October 2021 to make sure “it won’t suck.”

Uzi’s last album, Eternal Atake, was released in 2020, but they were unable to tour after its release due to the COVID-19 outbreak and resulting industry shutdown. The shutdown was since rescinded but Uzi was already hard at work on the follow-up. To tide fans over in the meantime, Uzi shared the Red & White EP in July of this year, rolling it out piecemeal on their SoundCloud. Since then, Uzi’s been mostly radio silent until earlier this month, when they returned with a new single, “Just Wanna Rock.” The song sees Uzi taking a stab at a new sound, Jersey Club, and could foretell what to expect whenever The Pink Tape does drop.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.