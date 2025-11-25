Earlier this week, Lil Uzi Vert made a triumphant comeback after a year spent out of the spotlight with a new single, “Chanel Boy.” But Lil Uzi Vert has never done anything halfway. Just hours later, they’ve already released another new single, “Relevant.”

In an abstract video, Uzi debuts a new hairdo, shows off a slick, high-fashion wardrobe, and blasts listeners with the rapid-fire flow that first earned them their rap name. “Relevant” does exactly what it sets out to do: remind listeners why they’re so invested in the Philadelphia rapper in the first place — and keep them that way.

The deluge of new music serves multiple purposes. For one, it counteracts the flood of leaks that have plagued Uzi for the past decade; now that Uzi is an independent artist, they can release music as they make it, rather than worrying about leakers putting it out before Uzi’s ready to do so.

It also sounds like Uzi’s just happy to be out of their deal with Atlantic and free to create on their own terms. After Eternal Atake 2 was received lukewarmly by fans last year, Uzi confirmed that the album was a throwaway meant to satisfy their contractual obligations. Now, with Roc Nation distribution, Uzi can truly do things their own way.

You can watch Lil Uzi Vert’s new video “Relevant” above.