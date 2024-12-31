The year has been filled with music releases–both intentional and unintentional. On the rap front, Lil Uzi Vert battled with leakers before dropping their latest album, Eternal Atake 2.

Yesterday (December 30), during an appearance on Pitchfork’s Over/Under series (viewable here), the “Chill Bae” rapper addressed the frustrating incidents.

“Leaks be so overrated,” they said. “Leaks are not ready to be presented. When y’all get leaks, fans, or the leak police, or the leak scammers, or the people in those rooms and the discords and all that, when y’all sit there and y’all get 82 of my leaked songs, right, that I haven’t put together the right way.”

Lil Uzi Vert went on to blame leakers for spearheading the online hate train surrounding the musician. “[People] sit here and say, ‘Oh, Lil Uzi is trash,’” they said. “Y’all literally are basically watching me get dressed in my closet. I don’t got my clothes on yet. So y’all basically see me naked.”

In closing, Uzi returned that negativity to critics. “So y’all n****s is trash,” they said. “All y’all, y’all trash. Y’all not giving me a second to get dressed. So before I could dress the song up, y’all judge it. So leaks are horrible. It’s not even an over or underrated, horrible.”