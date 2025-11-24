Lil Uzi Vert is back. The Philly artist has had a relatively quiet year after completing the terms of their record deal with Atlantic in 2024 via Eternal Atake 2. Aside from making headlines for being hospitalized earlier this year, Uzi’s kept off below the radar, but it looks like he/they is/are ready to return to the spotlight.

Uzi’s new song, “Chanel Boy” arrived today with a frenetic video and almost no warning. According to a press release, Uzi is now independent, with distribution and management through Roc Nation. That makes Uzi one of three artists to be exclusively managed and distributed by the imprint: Uzi, Jay-Z, and Rihanna. Roc Nation publishing will handle Uzi’s royalty checks, as well.

Uzi’s association with Roc Nation began back in 2019, when they were one of a handful of artists chafing under the terms of their record deal that Roc Nation helped renegotiate in their favor. Shortly after the signing, Uzi was able to release the original long-awaited album Eternal Atake, which had been held up by multiple issues, including seemingly unrelenting leaks of unfinished material. Since then, Uzi was able to put out Pink Tape and EA2, in addition to Lil Uzi Vert vs. the World 2, a deluxe edition/companion to EA.

With their contractual obligations behind them and the future wide open, it’s an exciting time to be a Lil Uzi Vert fan. You can watch the video for “Chanel Boy” above.