Lil Uzi Vert recently announced his Red & White EP which is set to be a prelude to his upcoming project, The Pink Tape. The rapper did not share a release date for Red & White, but many believed it would arrive on Friday. Unfortunately, that day came and went without the project’s release. However, Uzi still managed to treat his fans to new music thanks to the release of his latest single, “Space Cadet.” The record is a high-octane release that broadcasts Uzi’s trademark energy as he flexes his status while professing his desire to blast off into space on his own terms.

The Red & White EP will be Uzi’s first overall project since Pluto X Baby Pluto, his late 2020 joint project with Future. The EP will also be his first solo project since LUV Vs. The World 2, which doubled as the deluxe edition of his 2020 album Eternal Atake. We could be in for some great music on the Red & White EP as Uzi previously said that he would “go back into classic mode” for the upcoming releases he has for fans.

You can listen to “Space Cadet” above.

