The last time we received a project from Lil Uzi Vert was at the end of 2020 when he and Future joined forces for Pluto X Baby Pluto. His last solo release was LUV Vs. The World 2, which doubled as the deluxe edition of his 2020 album Eternal Atake. Over the years, Uzi has teased multiple projects, but only now has he delivered a sold release date on one. On Tuesday night, Uzi took to his Instagram page to announce his upcoming Red & White EP. He even shared the artwork for the project to boost anticipation for it.

In the caption for the project’s announcement, Uzi wrote, “Red & White Ep …. Before The P!NK.” That’s a reference to Uzi’s long-awaited The Pink Tape which he first announced towards the end of 2021. He originally said the project would arrive just in time for Halloween last year, citing that it was in the mixing process at the time. However, a short time later, he revealed that the project would be delayed so “it won’t suck.” Since then, we haven’t heard much about the project, but Uzi did promise recently that he is “going back to classic mode” for his next releases, so hopefully, it starts with Red & White.

You can view the announcement and cover art for Red & White above.

Lil Uzi Vert is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.