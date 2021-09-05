Musicians have historically made plenty of interesting and expensive purchases, but few top Lil Uzi Vert’s $24 million pink diamond which the rapper embedded into his forehead at the beginning of the year. The diamond earned plenty of reactions from fans and while some deemed it as unnecessary, Lil Uzi was no doubt happy with his purchase. After keeping it implanted in his head for about four months, the rapper removed it in June before re-embedding it almost two months later. That’s because it turns out that fans ripped out the diamond while he performed.

He made the reveal while speaking to TMZ on his way into the 18th-anniversary party for Jay-Z’s 40/40 Club at the end of last month. “I had a show at Rolling Loud and I jumped into the crowd and they kind of ripped it out,” he said to the publication. “I’m feeling good. I still have the diamond so I feel good.”

Shortly after he had the diamond implanted, Eliantte, the jeweler responsible for it, addressed concerns about its safety and called it “as safe as any other piercing.” He added, “As long as you maintain it well and have good upkeep, it’s perfectly fine. We made sure that prior to getting anything done that Uzi brought someone in to consult on everything. We didn’t just do this randomly.”

You can watch Lil Uzi speak about the Rolling Loud incident in the video above.

