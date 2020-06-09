Lil Wayne is still releasing skate-oriented videos for his January album, Funeral. After releasing a social distance-friendly video for “Piano Trap” and “Not Me” in April, Wayne’s latest video takes an animated approach. “I Don’t Sleep” is filled with trippy, surrealist imagery, resembling a virtual skate tour through an LSD-washed alternate universe as Lil Wayne and guest rapper Takeoff of Migos reflect on their accomplishments and declare, “F*ck a bed, f*ck a spread, f*ck a sheet.”

Wayne’s new video returns his focus to promoting his music after he spent the last few weeks interviewing his peers and contemporaries for his Beats 1 Radio show, Young Money Radio. In various episodes, he promised YBN Cordae a guest verse on his next album, discussed Googling his own lyrics with Eminem, and got Drake to talk about fatherhood and the followup to 2018’s Scorpion. He also used the platform to clarify certain remarks he’d made about hashtag activism during an appearance on a live chat with Fat Joe. Speaking to Run The Jewels’ Killer Mike on Young Money Radio, he said observers “misinterpreted my words,” reiterating the need to go out and make change happen, not just tweet about it.

Watch Lil Wayne’s “I Don’t Sleep” video above.

Funeral is out now on Young Money Records. Get it here.