Lil Wayne was devastated when Kendrick Lamar, and therefore not himself, was chosen to perform the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show. It seemed like maybe there was a bit of beef between the two, and now Wayne has addressed it.

Speaking about his general feelings on the situation on The Skip Bayless Show, Wayne said:

“For whatever reason, I believe that it’s over my head, meaning I don’t know why, period. Personally, the person I am, I straight look at it like, ‘You ain’t there, you ain’t there, you gotta get there.’ […] It is what it is. […] I want to get to the point where I’m undeniable. I want them to walk in there and have ten other choices and whoever’s in charge says, ‘No, you have to go with him.'”

Wayne then talked about his interpretation of Lamar’s lyrics about him on GNX‘s “Wacced Out Murals” (“I used to bump Tha Carter III, I held my Rollie chain proud / Irony, I think my hard work let Lil Wayne down”). Wayne also revealed he’s spoken to Lamar about the situation, saying, “He saw how much it meant to me, I think that’s all he means. Obviously, he can’t control that, you know? So he didn’t let me down. It ain’t like he can control it or nothing. And also, I’ve spoken to him and I wished him all the best and told him he better kill it.”

Check out the interview above.