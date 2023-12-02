Lil Wayne is facing a new lawsuit in Los Angeles from a former security staff member, who had previously alleged that the rapper “threatened him with a semiautomatic rifle and punched him in the head” during an altercation two years ago, according to Rolling Stone.

The publication had obtained the filing from plaintiff Carlos Christian, where he claimed that Lil Wayne pointed the gun at him “as a threat” and then punched him in the ear “while waving around the semiautomatic rifle.”

“It reasonably appeared to plaintiff that (Lil Wayne) was about to carry out the threat,” the paperwork reportedly read, citing that the incident took place at Lil Wayne’s house. “Plaintiff suffered severe emotional distress, requiring him to seek mental health treatment for Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) stemming directly from this incident.”

As for what started it, TMZ reportedly claimed at the time back in 2021 that the fight began as Lil Wayne accused Christian of leaking photos to the media.

Christian is also seeking “compensatory and punitive damages” as he noted that he had medical bills and expenses due to the alleged assault. The damages he is seeking include the fact he lost “wages and earning capacity” as well.

Neither Christian’s lawyer nor Lil Wayne’s team returned Rolling Stone‘s request for comment on the matter.