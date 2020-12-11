TMZ reports Lil Wayne has pled guilty to illegally possessing a loaded weapon after his plane was searched at the end of 2019. He’s due back in court for sentencing next month and could receive up to 10 years in prison because of his existing criminal record — he was convicted of a felony gun charge in New York in 2009.

Federal agents were supposedly tipped off to a gun on Wayne’s plane at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport on December 23, 2019 and officers found a gold-plated Remington 1911, .45-caliber handgun in Wayne’s bag after he advised them that he was carrying. The bag also allegedly contained cocaine, ecstasy, and oxycodone. According to TMZ, Wayne has a good chance of receiving a more lenient sentence than the maximum 10 years because of his cooperation — federal prosecutors apparently recommended a lighter sentence, but it’s still up to the judge.

Meanwhile, Wayne’s been the subject of plenty other attention-grabbing headlines to close out the year. Although he received praise for the third installment of his No Ceilings mixtape series thanks in part to the “BB King Freestyle” featuring Drake, he also received criticism for shouting out Donald Trump on “Life Is Good” after previously co-signing the defeated incumbent’s last-ditch campagin efforts.