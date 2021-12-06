Lil Wayne was recently pardoned on gun charges earlier this year, but a new report from TMZ suggests he could be back in hot water after an altercation with his security guard. According to TMZ, one of Wayne’s security guards claims that a disagreement between the two men escalated into a physical altercation, during which Wayne allegedly pulled out a gun.

According to the guard, after the initial scuffle, which started when Wayne accused the guard of leaking photos to the media, Wayne told him to leave the house, but when he stopped to use the restroom first, Wayne pulled out an AR-15, prompting him to escape to the guardhouse outside and call the police. When the police arrived, Wayne had already vacated the premises. While police are investigating, TMZ’s sources say the guard showed no signs of a physical attack, while a source close to Wayne denies that the rapper even owns a gun (which would be a felony, as he is a convicted felon).

Wayne dodged major jail time earlier this year when he was pardoned by outgoing Oval Office resident Donald Trump. Wayne denied a quid pro quo arrangement being made in exchange for the pardon, but he did shout out Trump on his latest No Ceilings mixtape and endorse his 2020 Presidential campaign. Wayne had been charged with and later pled guilty to possession of a firearm and ammunition by a convicted felon after a 2019 arrest at the Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport when his plane was searched and turned up a gold-plated handgun and the drugs cocaine, heroin, and MDMA.