What is Lil Wayne’s setlist for the ‘Welcome To The Carter Tour?’

lil wayne welcome to tha carter 2023
What Is Lil Wayne’s Setlist For The ‘Welcome To Tha Carter Tour?’

Earlier this month, rap legend Lil Wayne kicked off his Welcome To Tha Carter Tour in Minneapolis, Minnesota. During his tour, Weezy has performed songs from his several multiplatinum albums, his mixtapes, and his guest verses.

According to posts on setlist.fm from fans who have been in attendance, the setlist for the Welcome To Tha Carter Tour has been fairly comprehensive. Though some of his early hits like “Bling Bling” and “Tha Block Is Hot” were notably absent, much of the setlist consisted of songs from all five albums in Tha Carter series, as well as the mixtapes and guest features in between those albums.

With everything from “Go DJ” to his latest, “Kant Nobody,” it seems like not a single hit was missed.

You can check out the full setlist from a recent show (in Toronto on April 12) below.

1. “Mr. Carter”
2. “Kant Nobody”
3. “Uproar”
4. “Fireman”
5. “Money on My Mind”
6. “BM J.R.”
7. “Drop the World”
8. “Blunt Blowin'”
9. “Let the Beat Build”
10. “John”
11. “La La”
12. “Hustler Musik”
13. “3 Peat”
14. “Cash Money Millionaires”
15. “Rich As F*ck”
16. “I’m Single”
17. “Love Me”
18. “Lollipop”
19. “Mrs. Officer”
20. “Comfortable”
21. “Mirror”
22. “How To Love”
23. “She Will”
24. “6 Foot 7 Foot”
25. “Cannon”
26. “Watch My Shoes Freestyle”
27. “Ice Cream Paint Job Freestyle
28. “Wasted Freestyle”
29. “I’m A Beast”
30. “Ask Dem Hoes”
31. “I’m Me”
32. “Rollin'”
33. “Go DJ”
34. “Every Girl”
35. “Pop That”
36. “HYFR (Hell Ya F*cking Right)”
37. “Ain’t Gonna Answer”
38. “God Did”
39. “Steady Mobbin'”
40. “A Milli”

