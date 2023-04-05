With nearly thirty years in the game, Lil Wayne has earned his spot as a hip-hop heavyweight track by track. But the success hasn’t gone to his head. If anything, it is a constant reminder to use his platform to shine a light on the next generation of musical talent. His latest collaboration in the works will do just that, as the Louisiana native plans on jumping into the studio with Louisiana State University’s basketball star Flau’jae Johnson.

This is by no means a random venture. The pair bonded over their love of basketball, Wayne even Facetiming the current national champion on her big win. But just as the student-athlete balances her obligations with the team, she pushes herself just as hard when it comes to her rap career.

During Lil Wayne’s appearance on ESPN’s The Bird And Taurasi Show, when asked did he ever connect with Flau’jae, he replied, “Actually, me and Flau’jae — we’ve spoken,” before adding, “But, we’re about to connect musically soon. So, be looking out for that.”

“And shout out to Miss Kim too,” referring to the head coach of LSU’s women’s basketball team. The Young Money boss said, “Miss Kim told me, ‘You must do something with my girl Flau’jae.’ I was like, ‘Say less.’” The host added, “Flau’jae is about to have a legit music career. I’m so proud of her.”

Responding to the clip, Flau’jae tweeted, “Imagine winning a national championship your freshman year! Then getting a Lil Wayne feature right after?! What is life.”

No further information has been released regarding the collaboration, but we’re sure the duo will share more information once it is ready to hit streaming platforms.