In the summer of 2020, Lil Wayne released his beloved 2009 mixtape, No Ceilings, to streaming platforms. It arrived without the original three skits that once appeared on it. Seven songs were cut as well, presumably due to Wayne’s inability to clear samples. Now Wayne plans to bring another one of his famed mixtapes to streaming platforms: Sorry 4 The Wait.

Sorry 4 The Wait was the first mixtape Wayne shared after he was released from prison in late 2010 following an eight-month stint on an attempted criminal possession of a weapon charge. Wayne’s ninth album, Tha Carter IV, was originally supposed to be the first one he dropped after his release from prison, but it faced numerous delays. As a result, Wayne shared Sorry 4 The Wait as an apology for those repeated delays.

Sorry 4 The Wait is composed of remixes with Wayne trying his hand at tracks like Beyonce’s “Run The World (Girls),” Drake’s “Marvin’s Room,” Adele’s “Rolling In Deep,” Miguel’s “Sure Thing,” and more. It features 12 songs, so it remains to be seen if Wayne and his team will be able to clear all of the necessary samples to keep the mixtape in its original form.

You can pre-save Sorry 4 The Wait on Apple Music and Spotify here.