In October 2009, Lil Wayne released No Ceilings, a mixtape that was well received and went on to spawn a number of subsequent releases in the No Ceilings series. However, the project hasn’t been accessible on streaming services like Spotify and Apple Music, making it difficult for fans who rely on those platforms to enjoy the album. Now, though, Wayne has finally made No Ceilings available for streaming. That said, the version of the project shared today is substantially different than the 2009 original.

The most immediately noticeable difference in the new cover art. While it is similar to the original in that it features the same No Ceilings font and has a similar layout, it features different photos of Wayne. Another huge difference, and the one that will have the biggest effect on listeners, is the tracklist, which has been cut nearly in half. The original mixtape features 21 tracks and runs for about 72 minutes. Meanwhile, the new version has just 12 songs and runs for 45 minutes.

The good news, though, is that fans can still enjoy the complete original mixtape, just with a little more effort required. It was released as a free download back in 2009, and it can still be downloaded today.

Stream the new version of No Ceilings below.