We’re a quarter of the way through the 21st century and it’s a great time to take stock in how hip-hop has evolved over that time. Every year, it feels like a different artist takes their turn at the rap crown, while a new producer comes up with the sound of the moment. To etch this in stone, I’ve gone year by year to declare the best artist, producer, song, verse, beat, and album for each year of the century so far. Do some rappers dominate? Of course they do: There isn’t that much room at the top. But this exercise also shines a light on hip-hop’s constant flux, and how easy it is to slip from the peak.

2000 Best Artist: Eminem

Best Producer: Dr. Dre

Best Song: Nelly — “Country Grammar (Hot Shit)”

Best Verse: Jay-Z — “Intro” from The Dynasty: Roc La Familia

Best Beat: M.O.P. — “Ante Up” (producer: DR Period)

Best Album: Outkast — Stankonia 2001 Best Artist: Jay-Z

Best Producer: Kanye West

Best Song: Nas — “Ether”

Best Verse: Jadakiss — “We Gonna Make It” Feat. Styles P

Best Beat: Ludacris — “Move Bitch” (producer: KLC)

Best Album: Jay-Z — The Blueprint

2002 Best Artist: Eminem

Best Producer: The Neptunes

Best Song: Eminem — “Lose Yourself”

Best Verse: Eminem — “Till I Collapse”

Best Beat: Nas — “Made You Look” (producer: Salaam Remi)

Best Album: Eminem — The Eminem Show 2003 Best Artist: 50 Cent

Best Producer: Lil Jon

Best Song: 50 Cent — “In Da Club”

Best Verse: Jay-Z — “Public Service Announcement”

Best Beat: Joe Budden — “Pump It Up” (producer: Just Blaze)

Best Album: 50 Cent — Get Rich Or Die Tryin’

2004 Best Artist: Kanye West

Best Producer: Kanye West

Best Song: Snoop Dogg — “Drop It Like It’s Hot” Feat. Pharrell

Best Verse: Ja Rule — “New York”

Best Beat: De La Soul — “Rock Co.Kane Flow” (producer: Jake One)

Best Album: Kanye West — The College Dropout 2005 Best Artist: Kanye West

Best Producer: Kanye West

Best Song: The Game — “Hate It or Love It” Feat. 50 Cent

Best Verse: Jay-Z on Kanye West’s “Diamonds From Sierra Leone (Remix)”

Best Beat: Young Jeezy — “Go Crazy” Feat. Jay-Z (producer: Don Cannon)

Best Album: Kanye West — Late Registration

2006 Best Artist: T.I.

Best Producer: Toomp

Best Song: Lupe Fiasco — “Kick, Push”

Best Verse: Pusha T on Clipse’s “Mr. Me Too”

Best Beat: T.I. — “What You Know” (producer: Toomp)

Best Album: T.I. — King 2007 Best Artist: Kanye West

Best Producer: Kanye West

Best Song: 50 Cent — “I Get Money”

Best Verse: Kanye West — “Can’t Tell Me Nothing”

Best Beat: Kanye West — “Flashing Lights” (producers: Kanye West and Eric Hudson)

Best Album: Kanye West — Graduation

2008 Best Artist: Lil Wayne

Best Producer: Drumma Boy

Best Song: Lil Wayne — “A Milli”

Best Verse: Lil Wayne — “A Milli”

Best Beat: Lil Wayne — “Let The Beat Build” (producers: Kanye West and Deezle)

Best Album: Lil Wayne — Tha Carter III 2009 Best Artist: Jay-Z

Best Producer: Noah “40” Shebib

Best Song: Drake — “Best I Ever Had”

Best Verse: Kanye West on Jay-Z’s “Run This Town”

Best Beat: Gucci Mane — “Lemonade” (producer: Bangladesh)

Best Album: Jay-Z — The Blueprint 3

2010 Best Artist: Kanye West

Best Producer: Kanye West

Best Song: Rick Ross — “B.M.F. (Blowin Money Fast)” Feat. Styles P

Best Verse: Nicki Minaj on Kanye West’s “Monster”

Best Beat: Kanye West — “Devil In A New Dress” (producer: Bink & Mike Dean)

Best Album: Kanye West — My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy 2011 Best Artist: Drake

Best Producer: Noah “40” Shebib

Best Song: Jay-Z and Kanye West — “N****s In Paris”

Best Verse: Drake on DJ Khaled’s “I’m On One”

Best Beat: Drake — “Lord Knows” Feat. Rick Ross (producer: Just Blaze)

Best Album: Drake — Take Care

2012 Best Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Producer: Mike Will Made-It

Best Song: Meek Mill — “Dreams And Nightmares”

Best Verse: Drake on Rick Ross’ “Stay Schemin”

Best Beat: Kendrick Lamar — “Money Trees” Feat. Jay Rock (producer: DJ Dahi)

Best Album: Kendrick Lamar — Good Kid, M.A.A.D. City 2013 Best Artist: Drake

Best Producer: Noah “40” Shebib

Best Song: J. Cole — “Power Trip” Feat. Miguel

Best Verse: Kendrick Lamar on Big Sean’s “Control”

Best Beat: Migos — “Versace” (producer: Zaytoven)

Best Album: Drake — Nothing Was The Same

2014 Best Artist: J. Cole

Best Producer: DJ Mustard

Best Song: Big Sean — “I Don’t Fuck With You” Feat. E-40

Best Verse: Young Thug on Rich Gang’s “Lifestyle”

Best Beat: YG — “My N****” Feat. Jeezy and Rich Homie Quan (producer: DJ Mustard & Mike Free)

Best Album: J. Cole — 2014 Forest Hills Drive 2015 Best Artist: Drake

Best Producer: Metro Boomin

Best Song: Future — “Thought It Was A Drought”

Best Verse: Drake — “Back To Back”

Best Beat: Future — “Stick Talk” (producer: Southside)

Best Album: Kendrick Lamar — To Pimp A Butterfly

2016 Best Artist: Drake

Best Producer: Metro Boomin

Best Song: Migos — “Bad And Boujee” Feat. Lil Uzi Vert

Best Verse: Chance The Rapper on Kanye West’s “Ultralight Beam”

Best Beat: Kanye West — “Father Stretch My Hands, Pt. 1” (producers: Kanye West, Metro Boomin, Mike Dean, and Rick Rubin)

Best Album: Drake — Views 2017 Best Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Producer: No I.D.

Best Song: Cardi B — “Bodak Yellow”

Best Verse: Drake — “Do Not Disturb”

Best Beat: Future — “Mask Off” (producer: Metro Boomin)

Best Album: Kendrick Lamar — Damn

2018 Best Artist: Drake

Best Producer: Kanye West

Best Song: Travis Scott — “Sicko Mode” Feat. Drake

Best Verse: Pusha T — “If You Know You Know”

Best Beat: Pusha T — “Infrared” (producer: Kanye West)

Best Album: Cardi B — Invasion Of Privacy 2019 Best Artist: Tyler, The Creator

Best Producer: Madlib

Best Song: Young Thug — “Hot” Feat. Gunna

Best Verse: J. Cole — “Middle Child”

Best Beat: 21 Savage — “A Lot” Feat. J. Cole (producers: DJ Dahi and J. White Did It)

Best Album: Tyler The Creator — Igor

2020 Best Artist: Lil Baby

Best Producer: Hit-Boy

Best Song: Roddy Ricch — “The Box”

Best Verse: Freddie Gibbs — “Scottie Beam”

Best Beat: Jay Electronica — “A.P.I.D.T.A.” Feat. Jay-Z (producer: Khruangbin)

Best Album: Lil Baby — My Turn 2021 Best Artist: Tyler The Creator

Best Producer: Tyler The Creator

Best Song: Baby Keem — “Family Ties” Feat. Kendrick Lamar

Best Verse: Lil Baby on Drake’s “Wants And Needs”

Best Beat: Drake — “Lemon Pepper Freestyle” (producers: Austin Powerz, Boi-1da, FNZ, and Keanu Beats) Feat. Rick Ross

Best Album: Tyler The Creator — Call Me If You Get Lost

2022 Best Artist: Drake

Best Producer: Metro Boomin

Best Song: Drake — “Jimmy Cooks” Feat. 21 Savage

Best Verse: Drake on Jack Harlow’s “Churchill Downs”

Best Beat: Pusha T — “Dreamin’ Of The Past” (producer: Kanye West)

Best Album: Drake and 21 Savage — Her Loss 2023 Best Artist: J. Cole

Best Producer: Tay Keith

Best Song: Drake & J. Cole — “First Person Shooter”

Best Verse: J. Cole on Lil Yachty’s “The Secret Recipe”

Best Beat: Larry June — “60 Days” (producer: The Alchemist)

Best Album: Gunna — A Gift & A Curse