Earlier this week, Lil Wayne teased a “very special” announcement. There was a lot of speculation that it might have something to do with the Super Bowl, and in a way, it does. But more importantly, the “Don’t Cry” rapper may have revealed when Tha Carter VI is coming out.

Lil Wayne stars in a Cetaphil commercial that shows him dealing with sensitive situations. It’s a sly acknowledgment to his disappointment over not being selected as the halftime performer for Super Bowl LIX, which is being held in his hometown of New Orleans, Louisiana. Throughout the ad, there’s references to 6-6-25 — it even ends with a sign on a door that reads, “Do Not Disturb Til’ 06-06-25 Carter VI.” If that means what it seems like it does, The Carter VI is dropping on June 6, 2025, a Friday.

“What attracted me to this project was the chance to flip the script,” Wayne said about starring in the ad. “Showing a sensitive side isn’t a weakness — it’s a power. There’s nothing more real than turning those types of moments into a display of strength. This campaign made perfect sense to me. The world knew I was disappointed, but what they didn’t know was that it made me determined to deliver something way bigger.”

You can watch the commercial (which will air exclusively in New Orleans on Super Bowl Sunday) above.